AEW Collision rating: The Friday night AEW All Out go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 157,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous Collision episode delivered 289,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating for a show held in the usual Saturday time slot during Labor Day weekend on a night when WWE held premium live event aired during the afternoon. The last non-holiday weekend show without WWE competition finished with 442,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. Collision was live on Friday due to AEW All Out being held on Saturday night. The show ran against an NFL game as well as the final WWE Smackdown on Fox. One year earlier, the September 9, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 476,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.