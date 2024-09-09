WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: The final broadcast on Fox

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.770 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down compared to the 2.054 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.53 rating. Smackdown’s decline was largely due to the NFL game that streamed on Peacock. Smackdown was also opposed by AEW Collision. The show moves to USA Network starting Friday. One year earlier, the September 8, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.094 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.