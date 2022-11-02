Jeff Jarrett hired for an executive position in AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced the signing of Jeff Jarrett as the new AEW Director of Business Development. Jarrett appeared on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and used his “Last Outlaw” gimmick when he attacked Darby Allin.

Powell’s POV: Khan indicated that he hopes to expand AEW’s live events calendar in 2023 (see below). Jarrett had a run as the executive in charge of live events in WWE. He was let go by the company and replaced by Brian “Road Dogg” James following the resignation of Vince McMahon.