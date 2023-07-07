WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes delivers a message to Brock Lesnar

-Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

-Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

Powell’s POV: A graphic used in Raw advertising seemed to indicate that Kaiser and Vinci would represent Imperium in the tag match. They also teased Monday’s Raw will be held in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.