WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (7/7): Barnett’s review of the Trial of Roman Reigns, Austin Theory vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Title, Edge on The Grayson Waller Effect, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,247)

New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

Aired live July 7, 2023 on Fox

A video started the show that recapped the outcome of the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank. Cole and Barrett welcomed the TV audience to a sold out Madison Square Garden, and plugged the Trial of Roman Reigns for later in the show. Barrett noted that Edge would make his first Madison Square Garden appearance on the Grayson Waller Experience later on as well. The Usos then made their entrance to kick off the show in the arena.

Jimmy and Jey recalled people saying Roman was unbeatable, but guess what happened at Money in the Bank. They gloated a little and counted to three, which prompted the entrance of Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. He announced himself as he and Solo got in the ring. Heyman announced exhibit 1 of the defense of Roman Reigns, and The Usos told him to shut his mouth. Heyman said there’s only one man in WWE that will ever make him stop talking, at which point Solo put his hand over the microphone and tossed it out of the ring.

Heyman looked shocked and Uso stood there motionless. The Usos geared up for a fight and Roman Reigns’ music hit. He walked to the ring and Cole said the Trial of Roman Reigns is live up next…[c]

My Take: A good tactic to hold people through the first quarter hour. The Usos looked confident and they continue to plant seeds about Solo and his motivations.

Roman stood and soaked in the crowd’s reaction as the show returned. He asked for the microphone, which Heyman had retrieved during the break. A “you got pinned” chant broke out and Roman angrily called out to Madison Square Garden to acknowledge him. Roman then acknowledged himself that he got pinned, but last he checked he was still the Tribal Chief. He told Jimmy that he isn’t the tribal chief, and told Jey that he isn’t either, yet.

He then declared the Tribal Court illegitimate and demanded to know who had the authority to put him on trial. He looked at Jimmy and Jey, and they said he wasn’t going to manipulate him like they always do. They introduced a video package and said he can try to spin that. Exhibit A was a series of videos of Roman demanding obedience from The Usos and screaming, manipulating, and abusing all the members of The Bloodline over the course of the last few years.

Roman acted horrified by the video package and said “No I didn’t” and “That’s not who I am.” Roman claimed that’s what he was forced to because they had forced him to lower himself. He did it for them, and then pointed to everyone else in the ring. The crowd chants caused some of the audio to be censored. Roman said he didn’t need the bloodline, the bloodline needed him. He said he bent his moral compass for his family, the elders, and his reward is them compiling footage of his worst moments.

Reigns continued and said that he didn’t ask for or need the responsibility. He’s got five children at home and he didn’t ask to take on theirs too. This wasn’t the vision that the elders laid out for him when he started, and it isn’t what he wants. He said that he doesn’t want or need this anymore, and umbrella service on a beach sounded real good to him right now. Roman insisted he was done with all of it, and said if they wanted it they could have it.

He tossed down the microphone and stepped up to Jey. He took off his tribal chief necklace and started crying. Roman then placed it onto Jey’s shoulders and took off the Unified Championship Belt. Roman got down on both knees while in tears and Jey leaned into him and the words weren’t audible. He then quickly low blowed Jey and caused him to collapse on the canvas. Jimmy immediately jumped Roman and Solo pulled him off.

The symbolic necklace was on the ground, and Solo got chants while standing over it. Jimmy charged at Roman again and got hit with the Samoan Spike. Solo picked up the necklace and Roman asked for it back. Solo hesitated and both men got hit by Jey from behind. Solo planted Jey with a spin out Uranage, and then both Solo and Roman beat down Jimmy on the floor. Jey tried to intervene, but Solo tied him up in the ropes on the apron.

Roman grabbed the Undisputed Championship belt and blasted Jimmy with it multiple times. He then picked up the top portion of the ring steps and hit Jimmy with it twice. Jey managed to free himself and beat down Reigns again. Solo quickly put him back down again with a Samoan Spike. He then tossed him over the announce table, and Roman told Solo to finish Jimmy. Roman then headed off WWE officials while Solo splashed Jimmy through the announce table. Jey was left behind the table with chairs piled on top of him. Roman barked at Solo that these are the necessary things that have to happen. Roman then put his Tribal Chief necklace back on to end the segment, and held up the Undisputed Championship…[c]

My Take: A very strong 35 minutes of TV. Roman getting his heat back was somewhat predictable but it was executed well and now Jey Uso has all the more reason to go after him at SummerSlam. Roman has consistently put on acting performances that eclipse his peers, and it’s no wonder that his segments on Smackdown are the most watched in the wrestling business.

Jimmy Uso was shown being put into an ambulance with Jey in tow. Video recapped the end of the previous segment. Concerned wrestlers were shown as the ambulance pulled away. Sheamus was shown in the ring as the show went back to the arena. Austin Theory then made his entrance for the opening match.

1. Sheamus vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship: Sheamus picked Theory and dumped him into the corner, and followed up with some punches. He then delivered an Irish Curse Backbreaker, and sent Theory to the floor with a clothesline. Sheamus then landed a flying lariat onto Theory on the floor…[c]

Theory hooked Sheamus into the ropes and delivered clubs to the chest of Sheamus, but he was quickly shut down with back elbows and a lariat. Sheamus then delivered a springboard shoulder block, followed by a top rope knee drop for a near fall. Theory battled back into the match and went to the top rope, but Sheamus met him there and they traded strikes. Sheamus attempted to shift Theory into position for White Noise, but Theory slipped out and delivered a spin out Torture Rack Bomb for a near fall…[c]

Jimmy Uso was shown being put into an ambulance with Jey in tow. Video recapped the end of the previous segment. Concerned wrestlers were shown as the ambulance pulled away. Sheamus was shown in the ring as the show went back to the arena. Austin Theory then made his entrance for the opening match.

1. Sheamus vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship: Sheamus picked Theory and dumped him into the corner, and followed up with some punches. He then delivered an Irish Curse Backbreaker, and sent Theory to the floor with a clothesline. Sheamus then landed a flying lariat onto Theory on the floor…[c]

Theory hooked Sheamus into the ropes and delivered clubs to the chest of Sheamus, but he was quickly shut down with back elbows and a lariat. Sheamus then delivered a springboard shoulder block, followed by a top rope knee drop for a near fall. Theory battled back into the match and went to the top rope, but Sheamus met him there and they traded strikes. Sheamus attempted to shift Theory into position for White Noise, but Theory slipped out and delivered a spin out Torture Rack Bomb for a near fall…[c]

Sheamus landed repeated lariats in the corner and then landed a scoop slam. Sheamus attempted a Celtic Cross, but Theory escaped. Sheamus applied a Texas Cloverleaf, but that brought out Pretty Deadly. The distraction led to Theory going for A-Town Down, but Sheamus escaped and landed a knee strike for a near fall. Butch and Ridge ran down and attacked Pretty Deadly. Sheamus landed a Brogue Kick to Kit Wilson, but Theory rolled him up from behind and stole the win.

Austin Theory defeated Sheamus at 13:47

After the match, The Brawling Brutes licked their wounds as the heels ran away up the ramp. Edge on the Grayson Waller experience is up next…[c]

My Take: Two commercial breaks ruined any kind of flow that match had, which is unfortunate. The distraction roll up finish is also overplayed and they could have attempted to get more clever here, as Sheamus typically presented as someone who gets tricked that easily. If this feud is going to continue I would guess it stays on Smackdown and doesn’t make it to SummerSlam.

Mike Rome introduced Grayson Waller and his talk show. Waller bantered for a moment before introducing Edge, who he said had an announcement. Edge made his announcement to a big reaction and soaked in the crowd noise. Edge tried to fire up the crowd, and was cut off by Waller, who told him to make his big announcement.

Edge acted as if he didn’t know what Waller was talking about. He said it was the 25 year anniversary of his career in WWE and he wanted to celebrate here, and again in Toronto. Waller attempted to press him into a retirement announcement, but Edge ignored him and got up to cut a promo. He told Waller he’d get back to him.

Edge referenced his first PPV appearance at Summerslam 1998, and said he teamed with Sable against Marc Mero and Jacqueline. He pointed out some landmark features of the building and spoke about how much he identified with hard working people in New York. Waller popped up and attempted to announce retirement on Edge’s behalf, but was shut down quickly. Edge told Waller he hadn’t been in WWE for half a hiccup but he had already paddled his way into some deep waters. Edge then announced he wasn’t retiring, in fact he had spoken to the powers that be and gotten himself a match tonight with Grayson Waller.

Video recapped the brawl at the end of the Trial of Roman Reigns earlier tonight. Cole said Jimmy Uso was being medically evaluated and they hoped to follow up later in the show. AJ Styles made his entrance in the arena with Michin…[c]

My Take: Waller was better tonight than in previous Talk Show appearances, but I think he still needs to crack up the arrogance even further. It was good to see Edge back. We’ll see if he gets hooked into a strong program for SummerSlam.

2. Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. AJ Styles (w/Michin Mia Yim): The match began as the show returned with Kross not getting an entrance. His leg was taped up, and Cole said there were rumors he had an injury. Kross landed a Kross Hammer early, and attempted to apply the Kross Jacket, but Styles escaped and landed a heavy forearm strike. He set up for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Scarlett got involved. Michin pulled her away and tossed her into the ring barricade. Kross recovered and picked up Styles, but he escaped again and landed another forearm to the back of the head. Styles landed a Phenomenal Forearm and got the win.

AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross at 2:38

After the match, we got a video package regarding last week’s Charlotte vs. Asuka match. Asuka then made her entrance in the arena…[c]

My Take: Kross must be legit hurt and they worked through that quickly so he could take some time off. Hopefully they come with some new ideas for him while he recovers. This character he’s playing just isn’t clicking.

Asuka cackled and said nobody is ready for Asuka. Bianca Belair made her entrance immediately and started a brawl. Charlotte came soon after and Asuka was quick to kick both of them in the face. Iyo Sky appeared with Bayley and assaulted Asuka. She hit her with the briefcase several times and landed a moonsault. She attempted to turn in the briefcase, but Charlotte and Bianca returned to run off Bayley and Iyo. The briefcase was never cashed in.

Cole introduced a video that recapped the Men’s Money in the Bank Match. Edge made his ring entrance for his match with Grayson Waller…[c]

My Take: There’s no way Bayley and Iyo thought that one through. They gotta go back to the whiteboard and draw up a better plan.

Grayson Waller made his ring entrance after the break.

3. Edge vs. Grayson Waller: Edge dominated the opening minutes and focused his attacks on Waller’s ribs. Waller turned things around and dumped Edge out to the floor, and then landed a baseball slide into a lariat out on the floor…[c]

Waller landed a flying tornado DDT for a near fall. He then followed up with some strikes and holds that focused on Edge’s surgically repaired neck. Both men met on the top rope and Waller sent Edge back into the ring. He then tried to follow up with an elbow drop and Edge got his knees up into Waller’s ribs. Edge fired up with a knee strike and a pancake. He then slid under the ropes and delivered a powerbomb into the floor on the outside.

Edge tossed Waller back into the ring, and then landed a high cross body onto Waller for a close near fall. Waller fired back with a flipping Unprettier for a near fall of his own. Waller continued to land strikes and talk trash. Edge got back on offense with a reversal into a DDT and covered for a two count. He then fired up and charged into the corner, but Waller got out of the way. Waller then went to the outside to attempt his leaping somersault Stunner, but he jumped right into a spear from Edge. He then covered and got the win.

Edge defeated Grayson Waller at 14:42

Edge grabbed a microphone after the match and told Waller that he swam. Backstage, Roman stared at his Tribal Chief Necklace and was told by Paul Heyman that Jey Uso was back in the building and looking for him. Roman said he wouldn’t have to look for long, because his tribal chief would be in the ring…[c]

My Take: A good match from Edge and Waller. It didn’t blow anybody’s mind, but it was a solid first showing from Waller. He needs a new finisher though, as that Somersault Stunner looks preposterous and he should get speared every time.

Roman was in the ring with Solo and Paul Heyman and he demanded that MSG and all of New York acknowledge him. The Usos music hit and he headed to the ring through the crowd. He dove onto Solo and tossed him into the ring post. He then stared down Roman and grabbed a chair. He hit Roman in the check and the back with it. Solo jumped in, and Jey hit Solo over the back with the chair 8 or 10 times before he could roll out of the ring.

Jey grabbed the Undisputed Title off the ground and grabbed a microphone. Roman yelled at him to put it down. Jey angrily yelled that he had taken Jimmy from him, and now he was looking at the Judge, Jury and Executioner of the Trial of Roman Reigns. Jey said it was trial by combat now. He didn’t care about brothers or wise men, he wanted to take him down one on one. He told Roman that he better accept his challenge because he was going to whoop his ass one more time. Roman snarled and Jey recovered in the ring as the show came to an end.

My Take: Another very good segment to close the show. They needed to move the focus of the feud to Roman and Jey for SummerSlam and they got there. It’ll be interesting to see how they navigate the next several weeks of television to ratchet up the pressure on this program. It would seem that Jimmy would want his revenge on Solo as well. Will they eventually get to a fatal four way between all of them at some point down the road? I think it’s plausible. I will be back tomorrow morning with my Smackdown Audio Review for members.