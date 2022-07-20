AEW Dynamite preview: Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match headlines tonight’s Fyter Fest week two

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match with the rest of Jericho Appreciation Society in a shark cage

-Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. “The Varsity Blondes” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King

-Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta vs. “Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor

-Athena, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Grey

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night).