What's happening...

WWE released “The Bump” host Matt Camp

February 14, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released broadcast team member Matt Camp. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that WWE released Camp last week. There’s no word as to the reasoning behind the release.

Powell’s POV: Camp hosted “The Bump” online series, PLE Kickoff Shows, and other WWE programming. I thought he did a good job, so I’m surprised to see him go. Here’s wishing him the best with whatever comes next for him.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom February 14, 2024 @ 11:26 am

    I actually liked him too.I watched the Bump almost religiously,but then Kayla left and the obnoxious Megan Morant is there now and instead of Camp it’s Sam Roberts I think so almost unwatchable now..

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.