WWE released “The Bump” host Matt Camp

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has released broadcast team member Matt Camp. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that WWE released Camp last week. There’s no word as to the reasoning behind the release.
Powell’s POV: Camp hosted “The Bump” online series, PLE Kickoff Shows, and other WWE programming. I thought he did a good job, so I’m surprised to see him go. Here’s wishing him the best with whatever comes next for him.
I actually liked him too.I watched the Bump almost religiously,but then Kayla left and the obnoxious Megan Morant is there now and instead of Camp it’s Sam Roberts I think so almost unwatchable now..