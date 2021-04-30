WWE 205 Live preview: Two tag matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-“The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh vs. Jake Atlas and August Grey.

-“Ever-Rise” Matt Martel and Chase Parker vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.