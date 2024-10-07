WWE Raw in St. Louis, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Malia Hosaka, Rhino, Kaitlyn, Matthew Rehwoldt, Barry Darsow, Dixie Carter, Manu, Terri Runnels, Joaquin Wilde, Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, Brian Pillman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. The show features Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the World Heavyweight Championship and the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Bad Blood. All pro wrestling questions are welcome during the show, which is available to stream live at PWAudio.net.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in St. Louis, Tuesday’s NXT in Chesterfield, Missouri, Tuesday’s AEW Dynamite in Spokane, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Greenville. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Malia Hosaka is 55 today.

-Rhino (Terry Gerin) is 49 today.

-Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) is 38 today.

-Matthew Rehwoldt is 37 today. He previously worked as Aiden English in WWE.

-Barry Darsow turned 65 on Sunday. He worked as Demolition Smash, Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, and Blacktop Bully among other gimmicks.

-Former TNA President Dixie Carter-Salinas turned 60 on Sunday.

-Manu (Afa Anoaʻi Jr.) turned 40 on Sunday.

-The late Bruno Sammartino was born on October 6, 1935. He died on April 18, 2018 at age 82.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert James Marella) died on October 6, 1999 at age 62 due to complications from diabetes.

-Terri Runnels turned 58 on Saturday.

-Joaquin Wilde (Michael Paris) turned 38 on Saturday.

-Brian Pillman died on October 5, 1997. He suffered a heart attack and died at age 35 after working a WWE event.