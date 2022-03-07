WWE Raw in Cleveland (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Chick Donovan, Craig Pittman, Bruce Prichard, Ken Anderson, Tylene Buck, Chase Owens, Killer Khan, Val Venis, David Flair, Jordynne Grace, Marty the Moth, Hercules Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The show features Chad Gable and Otis vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at the new start time of 1CT/2ET. Co-host Colin McGuire, who attended AEW Revolution live, and I will be taking your calls Revolution and other pro wresting calls at PWAudio.net. My usual co-host Jonny Fairplay is making beer today and is unable to take part in the show (yes, really). If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Cleveland, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Estero, Florida, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Birmingham, Alabama, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Chick Donovan (Charles Kelley) is 75 today.

-Craig Pittman is 64 today.

-WWE executive Bruce Prichard is 59 today.

-Tylene Buck, who worked as Major Gunns in WCW, is 50 today.

-Chase Owens is 32 today.

-Tyler Bate is 25 today.

-Killer Khan (Masashi Ozawa) turned 75 on Sunday.

-Sean Morley, who worked as Val Venis, turned 51 on Sunday.

-Ken Anderson turned 45 on Sunday. He worked as Mr. Kennedy in WWE.

-Chad Wicks, who worked as Chad Toland and Chad Dick, turned 44 on Sunday.

-David Flair (David Fliehr) turned 43 on Sunday.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) died on March 6, 2004 at age 47 from heart disease.

-Martin Casaus, who worked as Marty the Moth in Lucha Underground, turned 37 on Saturday.

-Jordynne Grace (Patricia Parker) turned 26 on Saturday.