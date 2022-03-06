03/06 AEW Revolution audio review: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW Title, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog collar match, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the AEW Revolution pay-per-view: Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog collar match, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston, the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and more (65:59)…

Click here for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view audio review.

