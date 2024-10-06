WWE Bad Blood on-site report: Notes on the live crowd’s reaction to each match and the Crown Jewel Title introduction

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Jeramie from Atlanta, Georgia attended WWE Bad Blood on Saturday and sent the following report.

I entered the building around 12 or 1 and saw that there was a superstore inside. I bought a couple of signed pictures. When the doors opened at 4:30 or so, there were multiple lines and it was confusing on which one to get in through, but I got inside the venue around 5:15 or so. While I was in line I talked to someone that was with a kid and it was her first time and we had a lovely conversation. I did not meet any wrestlers but I am ok with that since I didn’t know where to go for that and did look around a little bit.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match: Drew got heel heat when making his entrance. CM Punk got a good reaction and a lot of people sang his song (including me). Everyone was into Punk for sure. A really good and violent match and by far my favorite, as well as the people sitting next to me.

Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship: Nia got a good reaction and same for Bayley. A good match and a lot of us wanted to see Tiffany Stratton cash-in, of course.

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor: Finn got a decent reaction and Damian got a good reaction. A pretty good match and I’m not surprised Damian won.

Paul Levesque introduces the Crown Jewel Title: No one asked for this title. I wish WWE would have introduced a mid-card title for the women instead. Crown Jewel was booed when it was got announced.

Goldberg was over. Gunter is savage and I love it. I love heels with no redeeming qualities.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio locked in a shark cage: This was the last favorite match for me and the people sitting around me. Liv got a pretty good reaction and Rhea got a really good reaction with people singing her song (including me). I didn’t see how Dom unlocked the cage since I wasn’t fully paying attention but him falling out was scary for sure. I am not sure how Raquel Rodriguez plays into all of this, but I am curious. Rodriguez received very little reaction from the live crowd.

Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu: Roman and Cody both got awesome reactions and were both over for sure. Solo and Jacob got good heel reactions as well. A really good match. It was awesome to see Cody wrestle in Atlanta and I hope next time it is a one-on-one match while he is still champion.

Jimmy Uso returning received a good reaction and I didn’t expect this at all.

The Rock returning got a major reaction. I am so glad I was there to see it.