AEW Rampage premiere, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Resurgence, WWE in Tulsa, Charlotte, and Columbia (reports needed), NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Jim Brunzell, Jeff Farmer, Spike Dudley, Brian Adams, Lance Cade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, the WWE Supershow events, and Monday’s WWE Raw in Orlando. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma at at BOK Center. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage premieres tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The show includes Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet for the AEW Women’s Championship. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-NJPW Resurgence will be held on Saturday in Los Angeles, California at The Torch at LA Coliseum. The show includes Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP U.S. Championship, Jay White vs. David Finlay for the Never Openweight Championship, and Moose vs. Tomohiro Ishii. The show will be available live in English on FITE TV for $19.99, live with Japanese commentary on New Japan World, and will air at a later date in English on New Japan World.

-WWE is in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center on Saturday with a Supershow event. John Cena is advertised along with the usual crew, but the venue website does not list any matches. The card will probably be similar to the event listed below.

-WWE is in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena with a Supershow event featuring the following advertised matches: John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Titles, Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Bobby Lashley and MVP, Big E vs. Seth Rollins, Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest vs. Jinder Mahal, and Sheamus.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written and audio reviews will be pushed back to later in the weekend now that he’s taking over AEW Rampage coverage.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Brunzell is 72.

-Jeff Farmer, who worked as NWO Sting, is 59.

-Spike Dudley (Matt Hyson) turned is 51.

-Brian Adams died of a drug overdose on August 13, 2007 at age 43.

-Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) died of heart failure at age 29 on August 13, 2010.