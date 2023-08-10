AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF and Cole talk about the All In main event

-Chris Jericho announces whether he will join the Don Callis Family

-Jim Ross sits down with Kenny Omega

-The Bunny vs. Britt Baker in a qualifier for the AEW Women’s Championship match at All In

-Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona

Powell's POV: Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm have already qualified for the AEW Women's Championship match at All In. The other spot will be awarded to the winner the Saraya vs. Skye Blue match that will air on Friday's Rampage. Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Next week's AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night.