ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The tournament finals for a shot at the ROH TV Title set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Shane Taylor vs. Gravity in the finals of the tournament for a shot at the ROH TV Title

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action

-Slim J vs. Dalton Castle

-Cole Carter vs. Rhett Titus

-Robyn Renegade vs. Billie Starkz

-Pat Buck vs. Tony Nese

-Lee Moriarty in action

-Leyla Hirsch in action

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).