MLW Fusion preview: More matches taped in Mexico to air on tonight’s show

August 10, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Danny Limelight

-Fantastik and Rayo Star vs. “Lucha Solos” Arkangel Divino and Ultimo Maldito vs. “Los Maciszos” Ciclope and Miedo Extremo vs. Anton Carrillo and Extassis in a four-way

-Jacob Fatu speaks

-Willie Mack speaks

-Love, Doug gives B3cca a gift

Powell’s POV: The two matches were taped back in February, yet the main event is billed as Hammerstone’s first match since losing the MLW Heavyweight Championship. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are typically available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays. My audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

