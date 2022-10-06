AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s live TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. 10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver for the AEW Trios Titles

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy

-Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay

-“Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live on Friday from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts IV as the shows air back to back on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s Rampage and Battle of the Belts combo audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).