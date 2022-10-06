Impact Wrestling coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Barry Darsow, Dixie Carter, Manu, Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee and the final push for Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Darsow is 63. He worked as Demolition Smash, Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, and Blacktop Bully among other gimmicks.

-Former TNA President Dixie Carter-Salinas is 58.

-Manu (Afa Anoaʻi Jr.) is 38.

-The late Bruno Sammartino was born on October 6, 1935. He died on April 18, 2018 at age 82.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert James Marella) died on October 6, 1999 at age 62 due to complications from diabetes.