10/05 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Wardlow vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Title, MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Hangman Page vs. Rush, Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal, Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Wardlow vs. Brian Cage for the TNT Title, MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Hangman Page vs. Rush, Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal, Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford, and more (35:14)…

Click here for the October 5 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.