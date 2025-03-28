WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Vienna and Amsterdam (reports needed), Danny Davis, Warlord, Nick Mondo, Mustafa Ali, Curt Hennig, Umaga

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air on same day tape delay from London, England at O2 Arena. The show features the Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins contract signing for WrestleMania 41. Join me for my weekly live review as the show streams internationally on Netflix at 3CT/4ET. Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in London and all of WWE’s European dates. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is in Vienna, Austria at Wiener Stadthalle on Saturday.

-WWE is in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome on Sunday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWF referee Danny Davis is 69.

-The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) is 62.

-Nick Mondo (Matthew Burns) is 45.

-Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) is 39.

-The late Curt Hennig was born on March 28, 1958. He died of a drug overdose at age 44 on February 10, 2003.

-The late Eddie “Umaga” Fatu was born on March 28, 1973. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.