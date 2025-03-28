TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Tessa Blanchard and Jacy Jayne, and a mystery partner vs. Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, and Xia Brookside
-Santino Marella “makes a groundbreaking announcement”
-Frankie Kazrian vs. Elijah
-Steve Maclin in action
-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy speak
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped March 15 in El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
