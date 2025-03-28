WWE Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for today’s show in London

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s WWE Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins contract signing for WrestleMania 41

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman for the U.S. Championship

-Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will stream live on Netflix at 3CT/4ET internationally from London, England at O2 Arena. The show will air in the United States on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).