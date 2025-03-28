ROH on HonorClub results (3/27): Robinson’s review of Atlantis Jr., Fuego, and Titan vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Rugido, and Volador Jr., Viva Van vs. Queen Aminata

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 109)

Taped March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada at The Theater At Virgin Hotels

Streamed March 27, 2025 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary. The ring announcers included Melissa Santos and Bobby Cruise…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started backstage where Athena told Diamante that tonight would be crucial to joining MIT. Billie Starkz entered the scene and tried to get Athena’s attention but had to pester her a bit before getting it. Athena said tonight isn’t about Billie but something new. Athena told Billie to go meddle in someone else’s business and then told “Diabla” they had a match to get to…

1. Dark Panther vs. Okumura. The men traded strikes right at the bell, Panther missed a drop kick but got hit with a clothesline. Okumura hit a Michinoku driver for a zero count and then the fight spilled outside with Okumura sending Panther into the barricades. Back in the ring, Okumura got a two count nearfall. Panther hit a nice running dropkick and then a dive fake out and then a quick over the ropes plancha. Back in the ring, Panther hit a rebound 619 for a two count. Okumura blocked some shots and hit some Mongolian thrusts to the throat.

Okumura hit an iconoclasm and then a running cutter for a two count. Okumura threw some kicks but Panther pulled down the straps, powered up and grabbed an arm bar, but Okumura got to the ropes quickly. “Lets go Panther” chanted the crowd. Panther hit some punches and wound up and hit a kick to the upper thigh. Panther hit a PK that made Okumura roll outside. Panther followed him out with a bullet like suicide dive and then another one. The crowd asked for one more, and Panther gave them what they wanted. Back in the ring, Panther missed his triple jump dropkick but rolled up Okumura when he tried to grab a leg lock, and got the pinfall victory.

Dark Panther defeated Okumura by pinfall.

Panther extended the hand after the match and Okumura just retreated up the ramp…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine match between two veterans. You could see they weren’t going to get to second gear, but even their first gear was entertaining enough for a throw away TV match.

A video package aired on Komander that he narrated in Spanish with subtitles. He spoke about his ROH TV Championship win and how it was the first big step in his AEW career…

A recap video aired of the feud between MxM Collection and Sons of Texas and the repeated theft of the title belt…

2. Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden vs. Willie Mack and “Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara.During the entrances there was a brief moment where Mansoor was wiggling his butt on the apron and the cameras were all over it. MxM hit some running strikes in the corner and their hip attack combo. The heels worked over Dustin in their corner. MxM hit a leg drop sidewalk slam combo for a two count. Mansoor locked in a chin and arm lock but Dustin stood up and then fought out of the bad corner and hit Mansoor with a snap powerslam for a double down. Sammy hit a crossbody off the top and dumped the heels to ringside and dove onto TV with a plancha.

Sammy hit a twisting dive on Mansoor on the other side. Back in the ring Sammy hit a cutter on TV for a broken up nearfall. Madden threw Sammy outside and got cut off by Mack and dumped outside with a clothesline. Mack hit Mansoor with a stunner. Dustin hit a Destroyer on TV and then hit Mansoor with some atomic drops and then Shattered Dreams too. Madden hit Dustin with a leg lAriyat. Sammy hit a cutter off the top rope on Madden, and then Mack hit a standing moonsault. Sammy hit TV with a running knee and then a stiff looking GTH for the pinfall.

Willie Mack and “Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated Johnny TV and “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden by pinfall.

After the match MxM started the beatdown and hit Mack with a double suplex and then TV hit Starship Pain on him and “pinned” him. MxM somehow made away with a tag team title belt again…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Fine trios match with a really extended breakdown sequence at the end that fed right into the finish. A nice change of pace from the formula. Why are we having MxM steal the belt again if they just lost it back? I was against taking it away from them two weeks ago, and I’m against giving it back here, just because it feels flippant and arbitrary.

A video package aired on Taya Valkyrie and Lady Frost competing in a tag tournament for CMLL in Mexico…

3. Athena and Diamante vs. Jordan Blu and Mazzerati. During their entrance Athena kept trying to get Diamante to bring it down a notch and walk behind her. The jobbers didn’t get an entrance. Diamante hit a big shoulder block and a head scissors on Mazzerati. Diamante hit a dropkick in the corner. Diamante beal tossed Mazzerati across the ring and then Clotheslined Blu when she tagged in. Diamante hit some clubbing forearms while Athena encouraged her to continue. While Diamante looked for a tag, Blu tagged out, but Mazzerati just ate a German suplex. Diamante hit her CrossRhodes. Blu said something and she ate a neckbreaker in the ropes and a dropkick off the apron for her troubles. Diamante threw Mazzerati to Athena who blasted her with a forearm for the pinfall.

Diamante and Athena defeated Jordan Blu and Mazzerati by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match to forward the story. Not much to see with the match.

A recap aired of Chris Jericho berating Bandido on Collision and putting on the mask of Gravity. Bandido didn’t take kindly to that and fought off all three Learning Tree members and took back Gravity’s mask…

Footage aired from after Dynamite of Jericho challenging Bandido to a Mask vs Title match for AEW Dynasty…

4. “Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling) vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds.. During the Athletes entrance and chant, The Frat House was shown in the crowd saying “Athletes Rule”. Then during the Dark Order entrance, the Athletes could be seen doing some cheers with Frat House. No Code of Honor. The Athletes pounded Dark Order in the corners and posed on the ropes until they got pulled down. Later, Uno hit a bunch of punches and chops and then a double DDT. Dark Order hit a gory special code breaker combo for a broken up nearfall. Nese superkicked Uno out of the ring. Nese tried his hotshot but he got tossed onto Uno at ringside. Reynolds and Daivari traded punches at ringside as Frat House looked on. Reynolds hit a knee to the back of the head through the ropes and dove onto both Athletes at ringside. Frat House threw some drinks at Reynolds and drew his attention, but Reynolds just threw Nese at them. Back in the ring, Daivari missed a clothesline and Reynolds rolled up Daivari but Sterling was on the apron. Vance came into the ring and Reynolds with a spinebuster and Daivari hit a frog splash off the middle rope for the pinfall.

“Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese defeated “Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds by pinfall.

After the match, Frat House came into the ring and celebrated with Premier Athletes…

Robinson’s Ruminations: I think that might have been the first time I’ve ever had to type that the Athletes won a match. It was a fine match, and the interference by Frat House and Vance specifically was foreshadowed like crazy. I’m interested to see where this story goes, which is way more than I can say about most things the Athletes and Dark Order are usually a part of.

A recap aired of the AEW Revolution pre-show and an interview of Paul Walter Hauser saying that QT Marshall threw booze on him even though he’s three years sober. Hauser said he would beat his ass even though he’s not a wrestler…

Backstage after Dynamite, Renee Paquette asked QT why threw a drink at Hauser and then asked about Hauser’s challenge. QT complained about Hauser putting him in a headlock even though he’s got six screws in his neck. QT told Hauser to stop talking to the media and come talk to him face to face if he wants a fight…

Robinson’s Ruminations: I don’t care about QT, Paul Walter Hauser, or anything TMZ has to say. That’s two minutes of my life I want back. Hopefully that match happens on a pay-per-view pre-show so I can pretend it doesn’t exist.

5. Viva Van vs. Queen Aminata. The crowd looked bored as the match got underway while the women traded arm holds. Aminata was able to lock in a cross arm breaker but Van rolled over and got a two count. Van was able to lock in an arm breaker of her own, but Aminata got to the ropes, and Van held the hold to the 5 count. Aminata hit a running PK and got a two count for it. Aminata hit a snap suplex. Van came right back with a running head scissors and then a running misdirection and a rolling heel kick to the face for a one count. Van pulled on the hair of Aminata and then posed into the camera. Van hit a springboard crossbody for a two count. Van bounced the head of Aminanta onto the mat a few times and then got another two count. Aminata stood up and the women traded chops that rang through the arena. Van ran right into a forearm and a German suplex. Aminata hit her huge running kick for the pinfall.

Queen Aminata defeated Viva Van by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a fun match and another good outing for Van who I would still like to see more of.

Cameras cut backstage to a hallway where there was nothing but black paint and echoes. I think they said it was a good victory and said they were going to be future tag team champions…

A video package aired about Komander making his debut in Arena Mexico and his tag team with Hologram. The video narrated by Komander in Spanish…

6. Rugido, Volador Jr., and Barbaro Cavernario vs. Atlantis Jr., Titan, and Fuego. A weak “Lucha Libre” chant broke out as the match got underway. Later, Cavernario spit in the face of Atlnatis and bit him too. Atlantis hit Caveranrio with a title a whirl back breaker and Titan and Fuego fought off the other two. Cavernario clotheslined Titan and Fuego. Atlantis dove onto Cavernario on the outside. Titan and Fuego rolled up Volodor and Rugido for stereo two counts. Titan avoided a clothesline and hit a big jumping back kick on Rugido for a double down. Titan and Volador traded punches in the middle of the ring until Titan hit a combo of kicks and a running head scissors and a big dive. Fuego hit Rugio with an Asai moonsault. Atlantis and Cavernario traded chops. Atlantis hit Caveranario so hard with a big boot, he ended up doing the worm. Cavernario tried a springboard splash but Atlantis got the boots up and hit a destroyer. Atlantis hit a frog splash from the top for the pinfall…

Atlantis Jr, Fuego, and Titan defeated Volador Jr, Barbaro Cavernario, and Rugido by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Ok, I’m officially over the CMLL trios formula of an extended heel beatdown in the middle of the match. It was fun when these guys were doing interesting and innovative stuff I hadn’t seen before. But, when it’s kicks and punches and maybe a slam or two, it’s pretty boring. All that said, it wasn’t a bad match and all six of these dudes can absolutely go.

The overall show was full of fine to good matches, but there isn't anything here worth going out of your way to see.