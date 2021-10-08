10/08 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The season premiere with Edge and Seth Rollins in the final segment, Finn Balor vs. Cesaro, and Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn in King of the Ring tournament matches, and Toni Storm vs. Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan vs. Carmella in Queen’s Crown tournament matches

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The season premiere with Edge and Seth Rollins in the final segment, Finn Balor vs. Cesaro, and Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn in King of the Ring tournament matches, and Toni Storm vs. Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan vs. Carmella in Queen’s Crown tournament matches, and more (25:15)…

