Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown lineup: The full card for tonight’s Impact Plus event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown event.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal in a tournament match.

-Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle in a tournament match.

-Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering in a tournament match.

-Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez in a tournament match.

-Rosemary and Havok vs. “The Influence” Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich in a non-title match (Mickie James selected Slamovich as Purrazzo’s opponent).

-Savannah Evans vs. Kimber Lee vs. Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace in a Monster’s Balls match.

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team will feature Veda Scott on play-by-play, Mickie James on color commentary, and Melissa Santos as the ring announcer. The full tournament will play out on the pay-per-view and the winners of the top two matches will meet in the semifinals, just as the winners of the bottom two matches will meet in the semifinals. The winner of the tournament will earn a future Knockouts Championship match. The show is available tonight on the Impact Plus streaming service at 7CT/8ET.