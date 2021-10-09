NJPW Strong preview: Champion vs. Champion match headlines tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles vs. Never Openweight Champion Jay White in a champion vs. champion match.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Ren Narita for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

-Fred Rosser vs Minoru Suzuki.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will be available on Sunday mornings.