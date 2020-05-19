Impact Wrestling TV preview: Four matches set for tonight’s AXS TV show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan in a first round No. 1 contender to the Impact Championship tournament match.

-Ace Austin vs. Rhino in a first round No. 1 contender to the Impact Championship tournament match.

-Willie Mack vs. Johnny Swinger for the X Division Championship.

-“Team XXXL” Larry D and Acey Romero vs. Fallah Bahh and TJP.

Powell’s POV: Trey (Miguel) and Hernandez advanced in the quarterfinal tournament matches. Ken Shamrock was replaced in the tournament by Ace Austin due to Shamrock’s storyline injuries. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET and typically has a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available immediately after the show airs. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.



