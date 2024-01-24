AEW Dynamite in Savannah, (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grades, Collision grade, Akira Maeda, Vince Russo, Mike Awesome, Gary Hart, Jerry Graham

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena. The show features Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 36 percent of the voters. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and loved the main event and the tribute to Jay Briscoe.

-We did not run a poll for Saturday’s AEW Collision due to our coverage being delayed. I gave the show a B- grade. We will not have a poll this weekend due to the Royal Rumble, so the post Collision polls will return the following week.

Birthdays and Notables

-Akira Maeda is 65.

-Vince Russo is 63.

-The late Mike Awesome (Michael Alfonso) was born on January 24, 1965. He took his own life on February 17, 2007.

-The late Gary Hart (Gary Williams) was born on January 24, 1942. He died of a heart attack on March 16, 2008 at age 66.

-Dr. Jerry Graham (Jerry Matthews) died at age 75 on January 24, 1997.