WWE SummerSlam and Ric Flair’s Last Match, Starrcast, Undertaker’s one-man show, WWE Smackdown in Atlanta, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, Scott Steiner, Sonny Onoo, Lou Albano, Harold Sakata, Will Pruett

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE SummerSlam will be held on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live review beginning either with a Kickoff Show match or with the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will tame up for a same night audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ric Flair’s Last Match event will be held on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium. The show is headlined by Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The show now features wrestlers from WWE, AEW/ROH, Impact Wresting, MLW, NJPW, and AAA. Join me for my live review as the show airs on FITE.TV pay-per-view for $34.99.

-We are looking reports the WWE SummerSlam, Starrcast, and Ric Flair’s Last Match events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Starrcast is taking place this weekend in Nashville. There’s a long list of events that are available for individual or bundle pricing via FITE.TV.

-Undertaker’s one-man show event will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at Wildhorse Saloon at 9CT/10ET.

-WWE is holding talent tryouts in Nashville, Tennessee at Wildhorse Saloon. They are selling tickets to today’s session.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. The show features the final push for Saturday’s SummerSlam event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. The show includes Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer and my friend (now that he stopped cheering for the Packers) Will Pruett.

-Scott Steiner (Scott Rechsteiner) is 60.

-Sonny Onoo is 60.

-The late Lou Albano was born on July 29, 1933. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-The late Harold Sakata died of liver cancer at age 62 on July 29, 1982. Sakata was best known for playing the “Oddjob” character in the James Bond film Goldfinger.