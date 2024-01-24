NXT TV preview: The lineup for the Vengeance Day go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match

-Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Elektra Lopez vs. Lola Vice

Powell’s POV: This will be the go-home show for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Sunday, February 4 in Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).