NXT Vengeance Day lineup: The updated card for the February PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Sunday, February 4 in Clarksville, Tennessee at F&M Bank Arena.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. TBD in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament

-Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Adriana Rizzo) vs. Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, and Jaida Parker in a six-person tag match

Powell’s POV: Breakker and Corbin will face the winners of the Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro semifinal match that will be held on Tuesday’s NXT television show. Vengeance Day will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally.