WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the return of Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Ridge Holland and Butch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.535 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.212 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Monster numbers for Smackdown, which spotlighted Roman Reigns and the tag title match in the advertising, and there was also the White Rabbit teases. Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.50 rating in the same demo. The September 24, 2021 edition of Smackdown produced 2.135 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Extreme Rules go-home show.