AEW Battle of the Belts viewership for the first of the quarterly TNT specials

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts quarterly special delivered 704,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show finished 11th in Saturday’s cable ratings with a .27 rating.

Powell’s POV: The special aired opposite the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, which led cable television with 6.507 million viewers. In fact, all but one of the shows that finished above Battle of the Belts was sports related.