08/11 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 219): Luke Hawx on NWA 74, playing Steve Austin on the “Young Rock” television show, his work on “Heels” on Starz, teaming with his son PJ Hawx, the crazy story of how he convinced a wrestler to train him

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Luke Hawx discussing NWA 74, playing Steve Austin on the “Young Rock” television show, his work on “Heels” on Starz, teaming with his son PJ Hawx, the crazy story of how he convinced a wrestler to train him, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 219) and guest Luke Hawx.

