WWE Smackdown in Raleigh, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in the Maryland and New Jersey (reports needed), Dr. Wagner Jr., Jonathan Coachman, Fallah Bahh

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. The show includes Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear Jake’s audio review tonight or on Saturday morning.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Salisbury, Maryland at WYCC with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Carmella in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz for the U.S. Title, Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

-WWE is in Atlantic City, New Jersey at Hard Rock Live with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz for the U.S. Title.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dr. Wagner Jr. (Juan Manuel González Barrón) is 57.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Jonathan Coachman is 49.

-Fallah Bahh (Francis Flores) is 37.