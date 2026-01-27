WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show (Friday morning start time internationally)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn meet face-to-face a day before their World Heavyweight Championship match at the Royal Rumble

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at KAFD. The Royal Rumble will be held in the same venue the following night. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs internationally on Netflix on Friday morning at 11CT/12ET. The show airs Friday night on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).