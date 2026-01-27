WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The card and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at King Abdullah Financial District.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42 (Entrants: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Penta, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Je’Von Evans, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Oba Femi, 15 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 42 (Entrants: Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Jordynne Grace, Giulia, Maxxine Dupri, Becky Lynch, 13 TBA)

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. AJ Styles (Styles must retire if he loses)

Powell’s POV: Evans, Breakker, Reed, Paul, Theory, and Femi were added to the men’s match on Monday, while Lynch and Dupri were added to the women’s match. Join me for my live review as the 39th annual Royal Rumble streams live on ESPN Unlimited with an afternoon start time of 1CT/2ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).