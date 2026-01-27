Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” TV results (Episode 21): Vetter’s review of Max Castellanos vs. Jay Alexander for the ROW Texas Title, Hollyhood Haley J vs. Mysti Marks, Gaspar Hernandez vs. Blake Troop

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” (Episode 21)

Taped in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed January 25, 2026, on the YouTube.com



As always, the lighting and overall production is really good — truly top-notch for an indy.

* The show opened with a title celebration for Danny Limelight, and he was joined by his henchman, Gaspar Hernandez. The crowd loudly booed him as he headed to the ring. (Gasper is essentially the Latino version of Lance Archer; he’s a tall enforcer.) Danny said that Zilla has been crying and whining and complaining about not winning the title from him. “So I’m a cheater? You’re damn right I am,” Limelight told the crowd. He noted the “If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying” line. Zilla Fatu emerged from the back to a massive pop. Management ejected Zilla. Danny taunted him by saying, “You better listen, or you’re going back to prison.” The management figure introduced himself as Gustavo Mendoza, and he is “acting GM,” and he’s making his first-ever match… Limelight against Blake Troop!

* Backstage Max Castellanos spoke to “El Jefe” (the boss!), who was wearing a vest straight out of Sons of Anarchy. Max made it clear that they are “not family.” El Jefe was not amused.

* In the locker room, Haley J barged into Gustavo Mendoza’s office, and she’s upset. She wants her title back!

* Elsewhere backstage, a woman interviewed Will Allday about his match later. He’s not pleased that Ricky Saints got in his business last week. Ryan Davidson walked up and taunted Allday for once again failing to win the big one.

1. Max Castellanos (w/Ms. Alexa) vs. Jay Alexander for the ROW Texas Title. Alexander has an impressive, muscular physique (he’s fairly similar to Bron Breakker!). Ms. Alexa lit a cigar, and the commentators talked about how expensive it is. An intense lockup to open, and Jay tossed Max to the mat, then he dropped Max with a shoulder tackle. Max fired back with some chops. Max snapped Jay’s throat across the bottom rope and got a nearfall at 2:30. Jay hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall.

Max hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 4:00. Max hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Max came off the ropes, but Jay caught him with a jumping knee. Jay hit a running European Uppercut. He set up for a DVD, but Max raked his eyes. Alexa pushed the cigar into Jay’s eyes! Max immediately hit a swinging uranage for the tainted pin! A commentator said Alexa could have blinded Jay Alexander, who was rolling around on the mat in pain.

Max Castellanos defeated Jay Alexander to retain the ROW Texas Title at 6:12.

* After a commercial for the ROW training center, we saw medics checking on Jay Alexander backstage, and they said they needed to take him to a hospital.

2. Hollyhood Haley J vs. Mysti Marks. Mysti was in the Sherri Martel Classic tournament six or so weeks ago; she’s a Black woman in green gear, and she’s of average size. Haley hit a dropkick, and we’re underway! Haley J hit a Thesz Press and some punches. Mysti stomped on her in the corner and slapped Haley J’s face! She hit a hard kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 3:00! Haley hit a jumping knee, then a Facewash running kick in the corner for a nearfall. Haley hit a stomp to the back of the head for the pin.

Hollyhood Haley J defeated Mysti Marks at 4:31.

* Backstage, Taylor introduced Blake Troop. Blake noted he came close to beating AJ Francis. (Blake has been in NWA in the past and he’s got some type of shootfighter background; he’s one of the few guys in NWA that interested me.)

* Backstage, Better Together were introducing The Mane Event to the guys in the locker room.

3) Gaspar Hernandez vs. Blake Troop. An intense lockup to open; Troop went for a sleepere but Gasper shrugged him off. Blake hit a clothesline in the corner and blows to the ribs, then a stiff kick to the spine. Gaspar hit a clothesline to the corner and a pump kick. Troop got the sleeper locked on, and they went to the mat; Gaspar frantically got a foot on the ropes at 2:00 to break it.

Gaspar hit a top-rope flying clothesline for a nearfall. Blake went for a triangle choke, but Gaspar hit a powerbomb to escape, and they were both down at 3:30. Blake hit a sideslam. Gaspar couldn’t hit a chokeslam. Troop immediately locked in the sleeper, and they again fell to the mat. Danny Limelight appeared and hopped on the apron. The distraction allowed Gaspar to hit a clothesline, then a powerbomb for the cheap pin. An okay match.

Gaspar Hernandez defeated Blake Troop at 5:14.

Final Thoughts: An okay episode. None of the matches really stood out, but they did a good job of moving forward some storylines. The use of the cigar by Ms. Alexa worked for me. I didn’t pay attention much when she initially lit the cigar, but the commentators did a great job in selling the danger of her pushing that into Jay’s eye.

A good promo by Limelight, as he owned up to cheating and vowed he would keep cheating. Sure, WWE just did the same thing with Jacob Fatu, but there is just something raw about Limelight taunting Zilla for having previously served a prison sentence. Undoubtedly, the crowd is so eager to see Zilla get his hands on Danny now. A bit of a surprise seeing New York-based Mane Event here. The episode clocked in at 42 minutes.