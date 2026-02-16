What's happening...

WWE Raw preview (updated): Two Elimination Chamber qualifiers and more

February 16, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match

-Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match

-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk addresses his upcoming matches against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42

-AJ Lee appears live after securing a Women’s Intercontinental Title match at Elimination Chamber

-Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan addresses the fans

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Memphis, Tennessee, at FedExForum. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

