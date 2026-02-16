Progress Wrestling “Chapter 190: In Brightest Day” results: Vetter’s review of Alexxis Falcon vs. Rhio for the Progress Women’s Title, Michael Oku and Man Like DeReiss vs. Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 190: In Brightest Day”

February 15, 2026, in London, England, at Electric Ballroom

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

As always, my biggest complaint is that the lighting is terrible. Wrestlers can be hard to see in the corners of the ring, and can completely vanish into the shadows if the action spills to the floor.

1. Charles Crowley vs. Drew Parker. The bell rang, and they immediately lost the signal from the venue. That’s not a good start! The picture finally returned at 1:30 as they were trading standing switches. They lost the signal again. The picture was back at 4:00 with Crowley down on the floor. Drew hit a dropkick in the ring for a nearfall. Crowley hit a spinning F5 faceplant. He hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 6:00. Drew hit a stunner for a nearfall.

Crowley hit an enzuigiri. Parker hit a top-rope butterfly suplex, then running double knees to the chin. He went for a Swanton Bomb, but Crowley got his knees up. Crowley immediately hit a spinning, swinging piledriver move for the pin. Luckily, I don’t feel like we missed too much in the parts of the match where the signal from the venue was lost. A pretty good opener.

Charles Crowley defeated Drew Parker at 7:56.

2. Simon Miller vs. Josh Holly in a first-round Strong Style tournament match. Miller chased Holly on the floor; as they got in the ring, Holly hit Miller on the back, and we got the bell to begin. Simon hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Holly hit a chop block on the knee at 1:30, and he took control. Miller hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a spear that sent Holly to the floor. Holly hit (what I assume was) a DDT on the floor, but in the shadows, I couldn’t see it at all.

Miller got back into the ring, but Holly immediately applied a Figure Four leg lock at 7:30. Miller reversed the pressure, and Holly got to the ropes. Holly got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall at 9:00. He repeatedly kicked at Miller’s knee. Miller hit a spear and a Jackhammer for the pin. Adequate.

Simon Miller defeated Josh Holly at 9:32.

* Footage aired of Session Moth Martina turning heel on Gene Munny and Kouga at the last show. Saxon Huxley attacked Munny and sided with Martina.

3. Saxon Huxley (w/Session Moth Martina) vs. Gene Munny (w/Kouga) for the Progress Atlas Title. The commentators again joked that Munny and Kouga are “long-lost twin brothers and it’s hard to tell them apart.” (Kouga is of Asian heritage; Munny is English.) They locked up, but Saxon is significantly bigger and easily threw Gene to the mat. He dropped Gene snake-eyes in the corner and hit a crossbody block against the ropes at 3:00. Munny low-bridged the top rope, and Saxon fell to the floor. Saxon threw Kouga into Munny. Back in the ring, Saxon hit a running shoulder tackle at 5:30 that sent Munny flying.

Munny hit some clotheslines in the corner, a uranage, and a senton at 7:30. Gene hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Saxon caught him and hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. Munny hit a hard clothesline, but Martina put Saxon’s foot on the bottom rope to stop a pinfall at 9:30. She swung at Kouga, but he blocked her slap and carried her to the back. Munny hit some more clotheslines, but Saxon was only staggered. Saxon hit a Mafia Kick. Munny hit a spinning kick to the chest. He hit a moonsault where his feet hit Saxon’s groin. Munny hit one more clothesline for the pin!

Gene Munny defeated Saxon Huxley to win the Progress Atlas Title at 11:16.

* Kouga returned and hugged Munny. Martina also returned, and she lifted both Kouga and Munny’s arms, but they wanted nothing to do with her.

* Footage aired of the simmering tension between Kid Lykos and Lykos II.

4. Michael Oku (w/Amira) and Man Like DeReiss vs. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II. Separate entrances for Oku, then DeReiss, then the Gym, and this took forever to get going. (It has been a long time since the last match ended!) We finally got the bell, but Kid Lykos rolled to the floor to stall, and the crowd taunted and berated him. He got in but ducked into the ropes rather than tie up with DeReiss, and he eventually tagged out to Lykos II without ever tying up. MLD and L2 traded standing switches, and DeReiss hit a back-body drop at 3:00.

Oku battled Kid Lykos in the ring. He grabbed a leg to get his signature half-crab, but Kid Lykos immediately got to the ropes. Lykos II tied up Oku on the mat. Oku hit a second-rope missile dropkick on Lykos II at 7:00. DeReiss got a hot tag and hit some punches on Kid Lykos, then a running clothesline, and he was fired up. DeReiss hit a snap suplex on Lykos II, then a Blockbuster on Kid Lykos at 8:30. Kid Lykos hit a superkick; DeReiss hit a stunner, and they were both down.

Lykos II and Oku got hot tags, with L2 hitting a superkick, then a backslide for a nearfall at 10:30. They traded rollups, and Oku applied the half-crab! Lykos II hit an enzuigiri, but Oku hit a running knee to the side of the head. Lykos II hit a tornado DDT. Kid Lykos got back in and hit a kick. Lykos II hit a seated Spanish Fly from the corner. Kid Lykos hit a huracanrana. Oku hit a missile dropkick. Lykos II hit a Code Red on Oku. Kid Lykos hit a brainbuster. DeReiss splashed onto Kid Lykos, and they were all down at 13:00.

Oku hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor on the Gym. DeReiss and Oku suddenly started arguing in the corner! Kid Lykos pushed DeReiss into Oku! Oku fell onto Amira on the floor! Kid Lykos hit a flying forearm with his elbow protector on DeReiss, then a modified package piledriver move for the pin! Kid Lykos just pinned the champ! The commentators were shocked. Lykos II shouted at Kid Lykos, upset at his partner’s use of that elbow protector.

Kid Lykos and Lykos II defeated Man Like DeReiss and Michael Oku at 14:54.

* Intermission went about 25 minutes.

5. Bullit vs. Spike Trivet. Again, Bullit is a big, thick man, almost as big as Braun Strowman. Trivet immediately hit some punches and a missile dropkick to the back. They brawled on the floor, and Spike hit a tornado DDT from the apron to the floor. Spike missed a running cannonball. Bullit picked him up and launched him into rows of chairs at 2:00. In the ring, Bullit hit a chokeslam for a nearfall; it appears he got up before a kickout! Spike climbed the ropes and hit a stunner to the mat, and they were both down at 4:30.

Spike snapped Bullit’s fingers. Bullit hit a flying Claymore Kick and a release powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:30. Spike hit a DDT. He got underneath Bullit in the corner and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Bullit shoved the ref into the ropes to cause Spike to fall in the corner and be crotched. Bullit hit a second-rope Chokeslam for the decisive pin. That was really good for the time given. Bullit is a beast.

Bullit defeated Spike Trivet at 9:22.

* Bullit got on the mic, but the crowd chanted profanities at him. He started to head to the back. Spike grabbed the mic, berated Bullit, then dove onto him, and they fought some more. Bullit dragged Spike back into the ring and hit a shoulder-breaker over his knee.

6. Nico Angelo and Jay Joshua vs. “Sunshine Machine” Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper in a tornado rules match for the Progress Tag Team Titles. This is fought under ‘Freebird Rules,’ allowing Joshua to defend the belt in place of Connor Mills . (I don’t know if I’ve ever heard a ring announcer use the “Freebird Rules” line before. Commentators certainly have.) All four fought at the bell, as we have no tags in this one. Jay hit some headbutts. Cooper hit a Swanton Bomb on Nico for a nearfall. Cooper hit a dive through the ropes to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. Mambo hit a dive to the floor at 2:00.

In the ring, Mambo battled Nico. Joshua jumped back in and hit some chops on Mambo. Nico hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They all fought on the floor again, and I know I’m redundant, but it’s really hard to see anything. Cooper hit a sickening, thudding headbutt at 6:00. Sunshine Machine got just Joshua in the ring, and they took turns punching and chopping the big man. Jay hit a double back suplex! Mambo hit flying double knees. Cooper hit a pop-up Samoan Drop on Nico for a nearfall at 7:30.

Mambo hit a stunner. Cooper hit a flying headbutt. Mambo hit a frog splash on Nico, and Cooper hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Jay made the save, and everyone was down at 9:00, and we got a “This is Progress!” chant. Cooper and Joshua traded forearm strikes while the others were on the floor. Jay hit a running Penalty Kick and a hard clothesline. Mambo jumped back in and hit a Lungblower for a nearfall at 11:00. Jay tied Mambo in a sleeper, and Chuck eventually tapped out. A really good brawl.

Nico Angelo and Jay Joshua defeated “Sunshine Machine” Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper to retain the Progress Tag Team Titles at 11:25.

7. Alexxis Falcon vs. Rhio for the Progress Women’s Title. Falcon defeated Rayne Leverkusen on the last show to win this belt. (The rumor is that Leverkusen has signed a WWE deal.) Rhio carried two belts with her to the ring. Falcon has three belts, including the one on the line. Cagematch.net shows these two have shared a ring 30 times before today, going back to 2017. (By my count, Rhio is 6-3 in singles matches). They hugged at the bell before opening with standing switches. Falcon hit a running basement dropkick. They tied each other up on the mat and kept each other grounded early on.

Falcon hit a hard knee strike to the jaw for a nearfall at 5:30. Rhio hit a flying crossbody block for a nearfall. Falcon hit a low blow kick and immediately apologized. Rhio intentionally hit a low blow kick as a receipt. Falcon hit a running kick to the side of the head, then a running twisting neckbreaker, but she was still selling the pain of the low blow kick. (Being a wrestling fan for 40 years has taught me that women are impervious to low blows! You mean it hurts them, too?) Rhio hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 9:00.

Rhio tied her in a Camel Clutch-style hold, but Falcon hit a stunner to escape. They rolled to the floor and traded blows. They got on the ring apron and traded forearm strikes. The commentators were stressing how these two are best friends and were hesitant to hurt each other. Falcon slapped her in the face, and the crowd chanted “You f—ed up!” at her. Rhio responded with a thudding headbutt, then a package piledriver on the apron, and Falcon rolled to the floor at 12:00.

Back in the ring, Rhio set up for a DVD, so Falcon raked the eyes and face to escape. A blinded Rhio hit a package piledriver on the female ref! Rhio and Falcon argued. They began shoving each other. Rhio hit a Black Hole Slam. A male ref jumped in and made a two-count at 14:00. Rhio picked up a belt and was tempted to use it. She barked at the male ref and set it down. Rhio set up for another package piledriver, but Falcon escaped, and Alexxis hit a DVD for a nearfall at 16:00. Falcon set up for the “Off With Her Head” (Sister Abigail swinging faceplant), but Rhio escaped.

Rhio nailed a Samoa Joe-style Musclebuster for a believable nearfall. Falcon hit two German Suplexes. Falcon nailed Off With Her Head out of the ropes for a nearfall, but Rhio got a foot on the ropes at 18:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rhio hit a headbutt. She accidentally hit a shotgun dropkick on the male ref at 19:32! Falcon picked up a belt! She hit Rhio in the head with it! The crowd was agahast! She mounted Rhio and punched her. She hit a second Off WIth Her Head for the tainted pin. That was really good. Falcon spat on Rhio for good measure before leaving the ring.

Alexxis Falcon defeated Rhio to retain the Progress Women’s Title at 21:34.

Final Thoughts: That was a really sharp main event. They did a great job (as did the commentators!) of stressing that these two are best of friends, and were cautious to hurt each other early on, but the violence ramped up, and Falcon made a full heel turn by the end. I know WWE gave Rhio a tryout last year, and I just don’t know how they passed on her.

The DeReiss/Oku vs. Lykos Gym match was really good for second, and the tornado tag takes third. Bullit is just a monster, and it feels like he could just run through this roster. A rough start to the show — comedy guys Crowley, Miller, and Munny in each of the first three matches. I’ll just be polite and say those guys aren’t the reason I tune in. That said, Saxon-Huxley topped my expectations.