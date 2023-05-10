5/10 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a steel cage match, Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Title, House of Black vs. Bandido, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor for the AEW Trios Titles, Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix in a double jeopardy match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 188)

Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Aired live May 10, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired. Pyro shot off on the stage while the broadcast team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz, checked in. The wrestlers were already inside the ring for the opening match…

1. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) in a double jeopardy match. The broadcast team explained that the winner of the match would get a shot at the other man’s title (Castagnoli is the ROH Champion, Fenix is an ROH Tag Team Champion). Excalibur touted this episode as being “a pay-per-view on free TV.”

Fenix sent Castagnoli to ringside and hit him with two suicide dives. Fenix went for a third, but Castagnoli caught him and dumped him on the ringside barricade. Fenix fought back and then ran across the barricade and executed a huracanrana on the floor.

Schiavone showed his gap in pro wrestling viewing (it happens) by saying that he’d never seen anyone walk across the barricade before. Schiavone asked Taz if he’d seen it before. Taz said that he had yet also praised Fenix for the move.

Back inside the ring, Castagnoli turned Fenix inside out with a clothesline and covered him for a two count. They went back to ringside where Castagnoli dumped Fenix over the barricade and then returned to the ring while the show cut to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Fenix caught Castagnoli with a cutter and covered him for a two count. A shot aired of Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta watching the match on a backstage television. Castagnoli went to ringside. Fenix performed a top rope moonsault onto Castagnoli on the floor.

Castagnoli returned to the ring. Fenix went for a top rope move and was caught by an uppercut. Castagnoli set up for his Ricola Bomb finisher, but Fenix countered into Destroyer and got a near fall. Castagnoli came back and fired elbows to the head of Fenix and then hoisted him up and hit the Ricola Bomb for the win…

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Rey Fenix in 14:30 to earn an ROH Tag Team Title shot.

Powell’s POV: A very good opening match. Castagnoli always works well with high spot guys and this was no exception. I was legitimately surprised that Fenix didn’t go over to earn an ROH Title shot, but I like that the ROH Champion was protected and didn’t take a non-title loss. They made it clear that Castagnoli can select a partner of his choosing for the tag title match, but they did not indicate when the match will take place. Meanwhile, the broadcast team doubled down on Tony Khan’s online claim that this is a pay-per-view worthy card. It’s a nice lineup and all, but something tells me that Khan wouldn’t actually go with this lineup on pay-per-view.

Miro was shown walking backstage in street clothes when Renee Paquette approached him and asked what brought him back to Dynamite. Miro walked past her without speaking and entered Tony Khan’s office…

Powell’s POV: Finally! It’s been far too long since Miro last appeared on AEW television. His last match was at AEW All Out back in September.

A video package aired with MJF asking the crew what they wanted him to talk about. He spoke about the other three pillars Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara. MJF said the gap between him and the others has gotten bigger and bigger. MJF recalled beating Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Bryan Danielson. “What have you guys down?” MJF asked. MJF added that his reign of terror was just beginning… [C]

Excalibur pointed out the cage above the ring and said the Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega feud goes back to the first AEW Double Or Nothing. A brief video package recapped their history…

AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Once in the ring, Harwood asked Mark Briscoe to join them in the ring so that he and Wheeler could apologize to him.

Jeff Jarrett’s entrance theme played instead. Jarrett walked out with a guitar and was followed by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Dutt had a mic and spoke as they walked to the ring. Once inside, Dutt asked if they accepted their AEW Tag Team Title match challenge for AEW Double Or Nothing. Harwood polled the crowd and then said they would give them the tag team title match if they admitted that they used Briscoe.

Mark Briscoe walked to the ring with a mic in hand and did not have entrance music. Briscoe said he spoke with his good friend Tony Khan and he will be the special referee for their tag team title match at Double Or Nothing. Briscoe had a bottle of alcohol and some styrofoam cups with him and wanted both sides to join him in a drink.

Sonjay took a swig and spat the alcohol in the face of Harwood, who then acted blinded. Jarrett shoved Briscoe toward Harwood, who grabbed him and gave him a piledriver. Jarrett and his crew exited the ring while the FTR duo and a trainer tended to Briscoe…

Powell’s POV: The angle was a little wonky, but isn’t everything with those four heels? As much as I want to see FTR simply have great tag team matches, the addition of Briscoe as the special referee is a logical move given the way the story has unfolded.

Backstage, Chris Jericho was interviewed by Renee Paquette. Jericho questioned why everyone was so happy that Adam Cole attacked him at the broadcast table. Jericho said Cole created an unsafe work environment. Jerichos said he got a court order banning Cole from the building that he’s in.

Roderick Strong showed up and challenged Jericho to face him in a fall count anywhere match. Jericho said he understands why Strong was standing up for his friend, but he was making a mistake if he thought he would make a name for himself off of him.

Jericho accepted the match and warned Strong that he has an army behind him. Strong said he also sought legal counsel and got the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society barred from the building. Strong handed Jericho the paperwork that had the AEW logo on it and left while Jericho questioned if it was real. Paquette smiled said it looked like it checked out…

The broadcast team spoke about the match and then sent things back to Paquette, who was in front of Tony Khan’s office while awaiting word on the Miro situation. Thunder Rosa walked into the picture and said it seemed like a good night to talk with Khan. Paquette wished her luck while Rosa entered the office… [C]

A Sammy Guevara video package aired. It featured comments from Guevara, Tay Melo, and Chris Jericho. Guevara told the kids that if they listen to their heart then they could make their dreams come true…

Tony Khan stood backstage and said he felt this was one of the strongest Dynamite cards they have ever had. Khan said there were stars lined up backstage looking for opportunities. Khan said he felt it was more clear than ever that AEW can produce more great content every week. He encouraged viewers to watch next week’s Dynamite for a huge announcement…

Powell’s POV: All signs point to this being the announcement of the new Saturday night show, which will likely be made before Dynamite at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront event earlier in the day. I like the way they are going about it by having Miro and Rosa return, and obviously the big question is when they announce CM Punk’s return. I assume they are pre-taping Khan’s announcements now, as he’s come off much better in his last two appearances than he has in the past.

Orange Cassidy made his entrance. Daniel Garcia made his entrance and was accompanied onto the stage by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, who headed backstage rather than accompany him to ringside…

2. Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Title. Cassidy did his hands in pockets offense early and capped it off with a dropkick.