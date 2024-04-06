WrestleMania XL results: Powell’s live review of night one with The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania XL Night One

Streamed April 6, 2024 live on Peacock

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

A new “Then, Now, Forever, Together” video aired and then Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show while an overhead shot showed off of the host stadium. Footage aired of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Rock appearing at different times in the parking lot… Meek Mill was featured in the opening video…

Cole announced that they were sold out for night one. A shot aired of Rhea Ripley stretching backstage while Cole said we were moments away from her title defense. Cole noted that it was 52 degrees with 15MPH winds while a graphic listed the same information on the screen. Becky Lynch was shown pacing backstage…

Coco Jones was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Jones performed the Star Spangled Banner while standing inside the ring…

Powell’s POV: It looks like “America The Beautiful” opening WrestleMania is out along with Vince McMahon.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque made his entrance “The Game” by Motorhead. Cole recalled stating on the Kickoff Show that he believes the new era of WWE should be dubbed The Triple H Era. Cole was joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Pat McAfee. Cole labeled Graves as the heir apparent, which got a smile out of Graves.

Levesque stood in the ring and stated: “Man, I live for this. Welcome to a new time. Welcome to a new era. Welcome to WrestleMania”…