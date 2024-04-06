WrestleMania XL night one polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 6, 2024 IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WrestleMania XL Night One Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WrestleMania XL Night One Poll: Vote for the best match The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship Gunther vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswmxlwrestlemaniawwe
