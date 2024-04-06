WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night one pre-show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania XL Night One Kickoff Show

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

Streamed April 6, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network and WWE social media pages

This will not be a full-on recap of the Kickoff Show with listings of all the video packages or the match predictions from the hosts. Rather, I’ll stick to listing any notable developments from the two-hour show.

-Michael Cole, CM Punk, Big E, and Pat McAfee hosted the show from an elevated desk outside the stadium with fans behind them. They spoke about the weather and the wind being a factor.

-Jackie Redmond was stationed in front of the Bloodline dressing room. Byron Saxton drew the short straw and stood next to the fire hazard known as Cody Rhodes’ tour bus. Kayla Braxton checked in while outside of Seth Rollins’ locker room.

-Footage aired from earlier in the week of Paul “Triple H” Levesque being interviewed by Megan Morant at WWE Headquarters. Levesque spoke about the TKO merger causing them to look at things outside the box. He said it’s been different and fun.

Levesque spoke about The Rock showing up. He said the best stories are when they blend reality and fiction. He said he thinks they’ve blurred those lines and have kept their ear to the ground to take the best path that is the most intriguing to the fans.

Levesque was asked about his relationship with Rock. He said their careers have gone wildly different and yet somewhat parallel. He said Rock is one of the biggest stars in the world and yet he still sees him as the same guy.

Levesque said he does not miss the physical aspect now that his in-ring career is over. He said he has fun collaborating with a lot of amazing people. He said he thinks it’s actually more rewarding than his actual career was. Levesque said they are an entertainment company and it’s supposed to be fun. He said that if they are having fun making it, then the fans are having fun watching it.

In a teaser for part two of the interview that will be shown on Sunday, Levesque said there were a lot of emotions that went into bringing Punk back. He said there were a lot of private conversations.

-Cole said he thinks this show be known as the Triple H Era. Cole noted that Punk and Levesque had a long history together. Punk said everyone asks him how WWE is and whether it’s different than ten years ago. Punk said it’s shockingly different. Punk said he’s having a ball and acknowledged that he nearly slipped and dropped an F-bomb. Punk said he wonders whether he wasted time and whether he should have left. He said Big E told him that he had to leave when he did. Punk said Levesque is a great coach. Cole agreed and said they want to work for him.

-Sami Zayn was interviewed backstage by Redmond, who asked him where his head is at heading into his match with Gunther. Zayn said it was different than it was an hour ago and would probably be different if she asked him again in an hour. Zayn said he was nervous. He said he was the type of nervous that a person becomes when they are preparing to go to war. Zayn said he is riding and acknowledging his nerves because he was ready to go to war.

-The hosts had some fun over Punk never seeing the Rocky movies. “Is that the one with Eric Stoltz?” Punk asked. Funny, Stoltz played Rocky Dennis in Mask.