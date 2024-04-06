NJPW “Sakura Genesis” results (4/6): Vetter’s review of Tetsuya Naito vs. Yota Tsuji for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Jon Moxley and Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry and Ren Narita

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Sakura Genesis”

April 6, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan at Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall)

Streamed live on New Japan World

Chris Charlton provided commentary and he said they are expecting a crowd of 6,000 here today. He said Jeff Cobb will join commentary later.

1. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Boltin Oleg defeated Chicarto Shoki, Takuro Niki, and Ayato Yoshida in a Frontier Zone match at 8:35. I don’t know the three youngsters: Shoki has a full head of dark hair, Niki has short clown-red hair, and Ayato has the sides of his head shaved, and all three are quite young. All six brawled at the bell. Shoki tried some chops that Ishii no-sold; Charlton said Shoki is 25. Niki is 23 and he got tossed around by Oleg. Niki hit a dropkick on Ishii at 3:00, then a dropkick.

Ayato entered and dropped Ishii with a clothesline; he’s got a good physique and Charlton tells his history and he’s been around longer. He traded forearm strikes with Ishii. Ayato hit a Buzzsaw kick at 5:30. Ishii hit a German Suplex and they were both down. Boltin tagged in and he bodyslammed Ayato. Shoki tagged in and eventually brought Boltin to the mat, then dropkicked him in the chin. Shoki hit a missile dropkick on Boltin at 7:30. Shoki couldn’t pick up Oleg. Oleg tossed him around in his arms, then hit a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall. Oleg hit a forward Finlay Roll on Shoki for the pin. That topped all expectations; I thought these three were going to be Young Lions/trainees, but they delivered a good match.

2. Zack Sabre Jr. and Kosei Fujita defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and El Desperado at 9:33. Kosei just debuted on MLW TV recently. Desperado and Sabre opened and these two are former Suzuki-Gun teammates so I’m not sure how often they’ve tied up. Quick mat reversals and a standoff at 1:00. Taguchi and Fujita entered, and Taguchi hit some mid-ring butt bumps, and he applied a half-crab. Desperado and Kosei traded forearm strikes, and Kosei hit a spinning heel kick at 4:00. Sabre re-entered and tied Desperado in a Bow-and-Arrow, and he switched to a crossarm breaker; Desperado countered and applied a Stretch Muffler.

Zack hit a European Uppercut; Desperado hit a back suplex and they were both down at 6:00. Taguchi hit a flying butt bump on Sabre. Sabre hit a Pele Kick on the left arm. Kosei hit a flying huracanrana on Taguchi, then a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. Kosei hit a springboard Swanton Bomb. Taguchi hit an enzuigiri and a diving butt bump for a nearfall. Sabre snapped Desperado’s neck between his ankles. Fujita got an O’Connor Roll, leaned back for pressure, and cleanly pinned Taguchi! Charlton speculated that a pinfall like that will earn Kosei a spot in Best of Super Juniors. Good match; Taguchi put aside his comedy antics for this one, and it was better for it.

3. “Los Ingobernobles de Japon” Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi defeated “Bullet Club War Dogs” David Finlay and Gedo at 5:39. Good to see Finlay back after a medical situation forced him to withdraw from the New Japan Cup. Charlton said FInlay had a deep inner ear infection, not a concussion, and it resulted in vision and balance issues. Charlton said he expected to be in the main event and he’s not happy about being on so early in the show. Finlay opened by tossing Hiromu across the ring, and he hit an Irish Curse backbreaker over his knee at 2:00. Gedo beat up Hiromu on the floor. In the ring, Finlay hit another backbreaker over his knee. Bushi tagged in at 4:00 and hit some dropkicks. Bushi hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Gedo. The LIJ combo hit superkicks. Hiromu hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Gedo. Bushi applied a modified Figure Four, and Gedo tapped out.

4. “Just 5 Guys” Sanada, Yuya Uemura, and Douki defeated “United Empire” Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman, and Jeff Cobb at 8:53. O-Khan has his KOPW title belt. Cobb and Uemura opened; Yuya’s hair sure is growing back quickly after losing that hair-vs.-hair match. Yuya hit a dropkick but Cobb stayed on his feet. Douki and Yuya finally dropped him with stereo dropkicks at 1:30. Cobb hit a Guerrilla Press on Douki. “It’s just not fair!” Charlton said of Cobb’s strength. Cobb hit a standing moonsault and a cocky cover for a nearfall at 3:30. O-Khan entered and hit some Mongolian Chops on Douki. Newman entered and traded offense with Douki. Sanada tagged in at 5:00 and hit dropkicks, but he couldn’t pick up Cobb.

Sanada hit a bodyslam on a second attempt, then a Plancha to the floor on Newman. Callum couldn’t figure out the Paradise Lock, so instead he hit a running Penalty Kick on Sanada’s chest. O-Khan tagged in and he battled Sanada. Sanada snapped off a huracanrana. Yuya hit a deep armdrag on O-Khan. The UE entered and took turns hitting Yuya. O-Khan hit a belly-to-belly suplex. However, Yuya got a Crucifix Driver out of ABSOLUTELY nowhere to pin O-Khan. GOK sat up with a “what happened?” look on his face. Charlton stressed that Yuya just beat the KOPW title-holder. O-Khan shoved Yuya a couple times in anger. I liked this.

* O-Khan went to leave the ring, but he suddenly charged at Yuya. However, Uemura hit his Deadbolt double underhook suplex, and he posed with the KOPW title belt. This will be a nice pivot for Yuya toward a new rivalry.

* Like the other day, Jeff Cobb sat down next to Charlton rather than head to the back.

5. “Bullet Club War Dogs” Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors defeated “Catch 2/2” TJP & Francesco Akira and “Intergalactic Jetsetters” Kushida & Kevin Knight in a three-way Tornado Rules tag match to retain the IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles at 17:57. Charlton stressed that no tags are necessary and everyone is legal. So, all six brawled at the bell. I noted this the other day but Knight had a haircut that really changed his look. Akira hit a head-scissors takedown. TJP hit some Facewash kicks. Charlton and Cobb talked about who is (and should be!) the leader of the United Empire; Cobb was indifferent. Connors hit a powerslam on the ring apron. Connors hit a Pounce that sent Knight over the top rope to the floor at 4:00! Nice!

Charlton reiterated the story about Drilla cutting weight to be the biggest juniors wrestler, barely under 100 kilograms (220 pounds.) The BCWD beat up Knight in the ring and worked him over. Knight finally hit a double Pele Kick at 7:00. (“I taught him that,” Cobb quipped.) Kushida hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Knight hit a springboard double clothesline. In an insane spot, Knight hit a springboard dive over the guardrail onto everyone brawling on the other side! Great height and distance. All six guys dove into the ring at the 19-count; I again thought we were about to have a countout at 9:00.

They all traded blows while on their knees. Knight hit a jump-up Frankensteiner on TJP, then a Sky High powerbomb on Akira. Connors and Moloney cut Knight in half with front-and-back spears for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Drilla hit a superkick on Knight. Connors speared Kushida. Moloney hit a low blow kick on Knight. Akira hit a running Fireball kneestrike on Kushida. Akira hit a flip dive to the floor. TJP hit an inverted DDT on Drilla, then the Mamba Splash for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Moloney hit a spinebuster and a doublestomp on Akira. Knight missed on a crossbody block, and Drilla hit a Gore on him. TJP sprayed mist in Drilla’s eyes! TJP and Akira hit front-and-back kicks on Kushida for a believable nearfall, but the BCWD made the save.

Kushida got a Victory Roll on TJP for a believable nearfall. TJP locked Kushida in an STF; Kushida turned it into a Hoverboard Lock; BCWD made the save again. The BCWD shoved the IGJS’s backs into each other. Kushida hit some of the Machine Guns’ offense and he pointed at his hand. Drilla hit a gore. Drilla hit a piledriver on Kushida, while Connors hit a No Chaser spke piledriver on Knight. Connors hit the Full Clip spear on an upside-down Kushida and pinned him. That was fantastic. A near-perfect juniors style match where I thought many times any of the three teams were winning.

* Chris Charlton noted that Kenta successfully defended his Defy Title belt on Thursday in Philadelphia, flew in Thursday night and arrived a day ago. Right on cue, as Chase Owens and Kenta walked through the curtain, Owens shouted at the camera, “he made it! He arrived just 30 minutes ago!” Funny.

6. “Bishamon” Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi defeated “Bullet Club War Dogs” Chase Owens and Kenta to win the IWGP Tag Team Titles at 13:57. The BCWD attacked from behind and they brawled to the floor. In the ring, Kenta applied a leglock around Goto’s head, but Goto reached the ropes at 3:30. Kenta hit a standing neckbreaker and some roundhouse kicks to the chest. (“That Kenta has some lethal kicks,” Cobb said. “Did you just notice?” Charlton responded. Funny; I’m enjoying their banter.) Yoshi-Hashi entered and hit a standing neckbreaker on Kenta at 6:00. He hit a hard clothesline and they were both down. Goto and Owens tagged in, and Goto hit a shoulder tackle.

Bishamon went for the Shoto team slam, but Chase escaped. Goto hit a chairshot on Goto’s back, allowing Chase to get a rollup for a believable nearfall at 9:30. Chase hit a Jewel Heist short-arm clothesline on Goto for a nearfall. He set up for his package piledriver but Goto blocked it. Kenta grabbed a title belt but Goto avoided being hit by it, and Goto hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Owens hit a C-Trigger kneestrike on Goto. Bishamon again couldn’t get the Shoto team slam on Owens. Owens hit a C-Trigger on Goto for a believable nearfall at 12:30. He hit another hard kneestrike to the cheek. Yoshi-Hashi hit a Headhunter on Owens. Bishamon hit the Shoto team slam on Owens, and Goto made the cover for the pin. New champions! Official time is a bit shorter as I started my stopwatch at first contact.

* The Best of the Super Juniors 31 competitors were announced! They are: Ryusuke Taguchi, El Desperado, Kevin Knight, Yoh, Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi, Titan, TJP, Francesco Akira, Douki, Robbie Eagles, Taiji Ishimori, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Sho, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Kosei Fujita, Blake Christian, Ninja Mack, and Hayata. I highlighted those last three as they are not generally considered to be on the roster. Charlton said those three and Fujita will be making their BoSJ debuts. Cobb jokingly was upset because he “didn’t make the cut.”

7. Sho defeated Yoh via ref injury/ref stoppage to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title at 1:50. Sho chased Yoh to the ring; Yoh hit a plancha. They both got in the ring and we have the bell to officially begin. Yoh hit a sliding dropkick but came down awkwardly on his arm and shoulder. Yoh clutched his left arm and shouted “Shit!” The ref checked on Yoh and called for the bell, as Yoh is clearly legit injured it. Charlton said it appears he has a dislocated left shoulder. Sho rolled to the floor, grabbed his title belt, and celebrated like he just won an ironman match. Charlton called him “the lowest scum of the earth.”

* Kosei Fujita rolled into the ring. The cameras panned over to Yoh, as medics popped his shoulder back into place. He walked to the back and was clearly in pain. Fujita got on the mic and called Sho “the worst champion in history.” Fujita said he wants to become the youngest champion in history. Douki hopped into the ring! “Crisis creates opportunity,” Charlton said. Douki got on the mic and he said “I’m the one with the buzz right now.” He said he should get the next title shot. Sho rolled to the floor and got on the mic and said he doesn’t know what they are talking about. Sho said they don’t understand “how tough I am.” He said he doesn’t want to wrestle either of them. Kosei hit a springboard dropkick on him and he picked up Sho’s title belt; he set it down. However, Douki grabbed the belt, told Sho he should face the winner of him and Fujita, and he left with the belt! (This was so well done, it almost makes me wonder if Yoh is legit injured, because if he is, they put that together pretty well on the fly.)

8. Shota Umino and Jon Moxley defeated “House of Torture” Jack Perry and Ren Narita at 14:35. Moxley and Shota came out first to the generic guitar solo Moxley uses in NJPW. The HoT attacked with Perry and Shota fighting in the ring, and Moxley fighting Ren on hte floor. Shota hit a basement dropkick. Perry hit a back elbow, mounted Shota, and punched him in the face. Charlton said Perry “has been in the news all week” and he said fans in Chicago might have “pitchforks and torches” for Perry on Friday. I’ll pack mine! Ren hit a brainbuster on Shota for a nearfall at 3:00. Shota hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker.

Moxley made the hot tag and he hit a series of punches and chops, then a clothesline to drop Ren. He raked his fingernails on Ren’s back at 5:00. They brawled to the floor. Ren was in charge as they re-entered the ring and he hit a Mafia Kick and a Northern Lights Suplex on Moxley for a nearfall at 6:30. Moxley hit a stunner and he tagged in Shota. Shota hit a flying forearm on Perry and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Perry hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then another. Perry hit a running penalty kick on Moxley. Perry hit a Macho Man-style top-rope flying elbow drop on Shota. Moxley dove through the ropes onto Ren, while Shota hit a DDT on the ring apron on Perry at 10:00.

Shota hit a top-rope missile dropkick and an Exploder Suplex on Perry for a nearfall. Perry hit a buzzsaw kick; Shota popped up and hit a dropkick at 11:30 and they were both down. Moxley tagged back in and threw more punches and some spin kicks on Ren’s thighs. Ren hit a Mafia Kick that staggered Jon; Moxley shouted “f— you!” and clotheslined him. Moxley hit a second-rope superplex on Ren for a nearfall at 13:00. Ren applied the Cobra Stretch/Octopus on Moxley. Ren grabbed his push-up bar and he used it to choke Moxley! Ren hit Shota with it. Moxley hit a Death Rider double-arm DDT for the pin on Narita. Moxley and Perry NEVER TOUCHED in the ring; just a few isolated kicks on the floor.

9. Shingo Takagi defeated EVIL (w/Yoshinobu Kanemaru) to win the NEVER Openweight Title at 21:17. Kanemaru wore a referee’s shirt but he is NOT the assigned referee for this match. Cobb and Charlton agreed that Kanemaru “never went to referee school” and he “hasn’t done 112 independent matches to get his NJPW referee license.” Funny because it was such a random number. The referee ejected Kanemaru and Dick Togo. EVIL attacked from behind and we’re underway. Shingo hit a senton; EVIL rolled to the floor to regroup at 2:30. EVIL speared Shingo, sending him into the guardrail and knocking over a Japanese commentator on the other side. EVIL swung a chair that hit a chair in Shingo’s arms at 4:30.

In the ring, EVIL choked Shingo with a chain and got a nearfall at 6:00, and he remained in charge. He hit a chop that dropped Shingo at 7:30. Shingo finally hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and they were both down. Shingo hit a bodyslam but he missed a senton. Shingo hit a suplex, then a DDT at 10:00. He hit some elbow strikes to the side of the head and a clothesine in the corner. Shingo nailed a top-rope superplex for a nearfall. Yujiro Takahashi appeared at ringside at 12:00. EVIL began selling a left knee injury and the ref checked on him. Of course, it was a ruse, and EVIL kicked Shingo in the stomach.

EVIL whipped Shingo into an exposed corner and he hit the Darkness Falls powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:30. Shingo snapped EVIL’s left arm across his shoulder, and he hit some forearm strikes. Yujiro struck Shingo’s back with a chair as he ran the ropes, and EVIL applied a Sharpshooter at 15:00. Bushi now appeared at ringside; I’m not sure that’s him though. Sure enough, “Bushi” yanked Shingo throat-first across the top rope. The mask was ripped off and it was Dick Togo. Yujiro got in the ring, pretending to be the referee, as the House of Torture all stomped on Shingo. Togo hit his knife-edge chop to Shingo’s groin with Yujiro counting a nearfall. (Pretty sure his decision wouldn’t count.) Yep, he made a quick count and ‘awarded’ the match to EVIL but it was ignored.

Hiromu Takahashi ran in the ring and he’s wearing a referee shirt. Shingo hit a short-arm clothesine on EVIL at 18:30. EVIL hit a low blow uppercut but couldn’t hit Everything is Evil. Shingo hit an Everything is Evil! But we still don’t a legit ref, as the fake refs beat each other up. Togo got his chain and choked Shingo with it. The real Bushi hit a dive to the floor. Shingo took a swig of whiskey and sprayed it in EVIL’s eyes. Kanemaru accidentally threw powder in EVIL’s eyes! Evil nailed the Made in Japan powerbomb for the pin! New champion. “How did this turn into a 10-man tag?” Cobb asked. All the shenanigans we’ve come to expect from a House of Torture match.

* Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, and Drilla Moloney hit the ring and attacked the three members of LIJ. Kidd got on the mic; he said he used to love being here, but now, “as God is my witness, f— New Japan Pro Wrestling.” He vowed to take Shingo’s NEVER Openweight Title off of him.

10. Tetsuya Naito defeated Yota Tsuji to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at 34:25. Again, Tsuji won the 32-man New Japan Cup to earn this title shot against his faction partner. Cobb immediately asked if this match will cause a rift between them. This crowd POPPED at the bell as these two just stared at each other. They teased tying up but didn’t. They finally touched at 2:00. Naito teased a dive to the floor and did the Tranquilo pose; Tsuji jumped in the ring and stomped on Naito’s head! Yota applied a leglock around the waist; Naito got a foot on the ropes at 5:30 to break it. Naito rolled to the floor; Yota dove through the ropes onto him, and they brawled on the floor with Yota whipping Naito into the guardrail. He dropped Naito face-first on the apron at 7:30.

In the ring, Tsuji was in charge and hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. He tied Naito in a Camel Clutch at 9:00. Naito did a hiptoss-into-a-neckbreaker over his knee at 11:00 and took control of the offense. Naito hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. He hit another hiptoss-into-neckbreaker move at 13:30 and Tsuji sold the pain in his neck. Naito hit a neckbreaker as Tsuji was lying on the apron, sending them both crashing to the floor. In the ring, Naito applied a leglock around the head and shoulders; Tsuji reached the ropes at 15:30. Yota hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a Mafia Kick and a running splash for a nearfall at 17:00. He hit a flying head-scissor takedown.

Tsuji hit a running stomp on the ring apron, sending Naito off the apron to the floor at 19:00; Cobb observed he “didn’t get all of it.” Naito got back in at the 18-count as we reach the 20-minute mark right-on with my clock. Naito hit some elbow strikes to the neck and Yota collapsed, and the crowd was really rallying behind Tsuji. Naito nailed a Frankensteiner at 22:30. Yota avoided a Destino, and he hit a kneestrike, and they were both down. Charlton said we have 6,652 fans, and we’re at capacity. Naito hit a rolling kick and an enzuigiri, then a Destino. He couldn’t hit a second Destino, and Yota immediately hit a spear! They were both down as the 25:00 call is again spot-on.

They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They got up and Naito hit more elbow strikes to the neck and Yota collapsed again. Yota hit a second Stomp but as Charlton noted, it was “at maybe 50% power,” as he’s worn out and clutching his sore neck. Yota applied a Boston Crab but Naito reached the ropes at 29:00. Yota hit another Stomp. They fought on the ropes, where Yota hit a second-rope superplex, and he re-applied the Boston Crab. He turned it into more of a Lion Tamer (vertical Boston Crab). Yota hit a top-rope doublestomp on the head for a nearfall, then a swinging sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 32:00. Yota set up for the Gene Blast (spear) but Naito monkey flipped him into a corner. Naito then hit his own spear! Naito hit a brainbuster. He set up for Destino but Yota blocked it. However, Naito eventually partially hit it. Naito wound up and hit another Destino to get the clean pin. A very good match.

* Naito grabbed the mic but before he said anything of value, Jon Moxley walked to the ring. Naito, in English, said they will have a title match next Friday in Chicago. Moxley spoke in the mic and simply said, “Chicago, new champion,” and he turned and left. Naito then turned to Yota and praised him. He vowed to the crowd when he returns, he will still be champion. He was then covered with gold streamers, and Yota pounded raised fists with Naito.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event and an excellent show. You can just sense how everyone steps up when there are 6,000 fans in the building not 800 in a gym. I’ll go with the main event for best, the three-way juniors match for second, and the Umino/Moxley match for third. I certainly hope Yoh’s injury was a work but I fear it isn’t. Hopefully it isn’t something that will keep him out long.

I’m very happy to see both Ninja Mack and Blake Christian in this year’s field for BoSJ, but I certainly wish Mike Bailey and Lio Rush also were back, as they produced so many stellar moments last year. And of course, with Master Wato’s ACL injury, we don’t have a defending champion.

Barring something horribly going wrong, I’ll be in Chicago at Windy City Riot on Friday!