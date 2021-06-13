6/12 Impact Wrestling Against All Odds results: Kenny Omega vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts Title, Rhino and Deaner vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus for the Impact Tag Titles, Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering

CategoriesNEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Against All Odds

Streamed June 12, 2021 on Impact Plus and FITE TV

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios (main event held in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place)

1. Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer beat “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a Street Fight.

2. Joe Doering defeated Satoshi Kojima.

3. Ace Austin fought Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams, and Trey Miguel to a no-contest when Madman Fulton interfered in a five-way match to determine the No. 1 contender to the X Division Championship.

4. W Morrissey defeated Willie Mack.

5. Tenille Dashwood beat Jordynne Grace.

6. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz defeated Kimber Lee and Susan to retain the Knockouts Tag Titles.

7. Rhino and Deaner beat Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus to retain the Impact Tag Titles.

8. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rosemary to retain the Knockouts Championship.

9. Kenny Omega defeated Moose to retain the Impact World Championship. The Young Bucks interfered following a ref bump to help Omega win. Sami Callihan showed up and attacked the Bucks with a baseball bat. Don Callis fired Callihan, which upset Scott D’Amore.