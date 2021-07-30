07/30 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Finn Balor contract signing leads to a different WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella, Rey Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Finn Balor contract signing leads to a different WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella, Rey Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso, and more (24:11)…

Click here for the July 30 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

