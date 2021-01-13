MLW Fusion preview (updated): MLW Tag Title match, Mil Muertes debuts, Salina de la Renta’s surprise for Konnan

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. Los Parks in a Tornado Match for the MLW Tag Titles with Tom Lawlor as special referee.

-Low Ki in action.

-Mil Muertes vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Salina de la Renta has a surprise for Konnan.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced this afternoon that Pillman will be the opponent of Muertes. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.