AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show 

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade

-Ethan Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

-Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay

-Shawn Spears and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Embassy” Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona

Powell’s POV: If Page beats Kassidy, then The Firm takes control of Matt Hardy’s contract. If Kassidy beats Page, then Private Party will be contractually free from The Firm. Colin McGuire has the week off, so join Jake Barnett for our live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Jake’s Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers) on Saturday.