WrestleMania 38 lineup: The updated card for this weekend’s two-night event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday, April 2 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Steve Austin appears on The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens.

-Seth Rollins vs. an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

-Kofi Kingston and King Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 38 Night Two on Sunday, April 3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title unification match.

-Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Edge vs. AJ Styles.

-Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Powell’s POV: WWE added Lashley vs. Omos, and Kingston and Woods vs. Sheamus and Holland on Monday. Join me for my live review beginning with the two-hour Kickoff Shows at 5CT/6ET (Saturday’s Kickoff Show will be simulcast on USA Network) and the main cards at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will co-host exclusive same night audio reviews for Dot Net Members.